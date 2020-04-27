Thanks for your time.
Is it advisable to buy FTEC and CLIX stocks because their expensive ratios are less?
Is it good to hold cash right now?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Thanks for your time.
Is it advisable to buy FTEC and CLIX stocks because their expensive ratios are less?
Is it good to hold cash right now?