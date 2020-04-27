The put-call parity equation says that
call - put = spot - discount*strike. When I fit a line to mid-market
call - put and
strike (of SPX options) the spot price (the x-intercept) that I get from this is slightly lower than the real spot price, and it gets lower the longer dated the option is. A two year LEAP gives me a spot price about 3-5% below the actual one.
It doesn't seem to be noise; I've tried refreshing the data several times today and I reliably get the same result. What does it mean?
Here is my code:
import scipy, yfinance
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
def opt_after(ticker, days):
min_date = (date.today() + timedelta(days=days)).strftime('%Y-%m-%d')
return ticker.option_chain(next(d for d in ticker.options if d >= min_date))
t = yfinance.Ticker("^SPX")
mo2, y2 = opt_after(t, 61), opt_after(t, 365*2)
print('actual', t.history().Close[0])
c, p = mo2.calls.set_index('strike'), mo2.puts.set_index('strike')
par = ((c.bid + c.ask)/2. - (p.bid + p.ask)/2.).dropna()
# Use an outlier-robust fit
riskfree, spot, *_ = scipy.stats.theilslopes(par, par.index)
print('2 month', spot)
plt.scatter(par.index, par)
plt.plot([0, 5000], [spot, 5000*riskfree + spot], label='2 month')
c, p = y2.calls.set_index('strike'), y2.puts.set_index('strike')
par = ((c.bid + c.ask)/2. - (p.bid + p.ask)/2.).dropna()
riskfree, spot, *_ = scipy.stats.theilslopes(par, par.index)
print('2 year', spot)
plt.scatter(par.index, par)
plt.plot([0, 5000], [spot, 5000*riskfree + spot], label='2 year')
plt.legend()
plt.xlabel('strike')
plt.ylabel('call - put')