The put-call parity equation says that call - put = spot - discount*strike . When I fit a line to mid-market call - put and strike (of SPX options) the spot price (the x-intercept) that I get from this is slightly lower than the real spot price, and it gets lower the longer dated the option is. A two year LEAP gives me a spot price about 3-5% below the actual one.

It doesn't seem to be noise; I've tried refreshing the data several times today and I reliably get the same result. What does it mean?

Here is my code: