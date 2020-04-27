I am a US citizen living in Sweden and am completely confused and scared to invest my money due to all these complicated US tax rules which I don't even understand. I know that I am not allowed to invest in Mutual Funds. However, I would like to know if I am allowed to invest in Swedish ETFs and Swedish stocks and if these face big tax penalties. Somebody told me that I could invest in something in Swedish called "kapitalförsäkring" which seems to mean Endowment Insurance.

It's really difficult for me to get information of what I can and can't do from my brokerage in the US and banks in Sweden because they all tell me they're not allowed to tell me much.

What are my best options? Ideally, I would like to invest long term in Swedish ETFs because I don't want to have to send my money to the US, invest in US stocks and ETFs, and then possibly lose money due to the change in currency strength if I transferred it back to Sweden.

Any advice would be great. Oh yea, this was written in 2020 just in case anybody reads this in the future. Maybe the rules will change by the time you read this.