If I wanted to put money in a specific ETF, namely ARK invest (ARKK), but it wasn't possible on the top UK brokerage firms - what should I do next?

So I looked on hargreaves lansdown, halifax, and 8 other firms. None of them seem to allow me to buy shares of the ETF ARKK. But I would still like to know where it is possible; how can I find a brokerage firm that does allow me to invest in this ETF? To be clear, I am asking for a method that would let me solve this kind of problem, or examples of such firms. Or am I totally wrong and it is in fact possible from some of the popular ones?

I am a UK resident and national.