I have little knowledge about futures contract. But the recent negative price of crude oil spurs my curiosity about this stuff. I read this post about buying/selling future contracts. According to that post, when I buy a futures contract, I enter into a contractual agreement to buy some commodity on some day later, and I only need to pay a 2% initial margin. Suppose the price of the commodity does not fluctuate but I change my mind not to buy the commodity at the expire date, what punishment could be exerted on me? I do not want the 2% initial margin back because that is a little money compared to the real value of the commodity. If there is no extra penalty, it would be unfair for the seller - imagine the seller transports 1000 barrels of crude oil at your front door and you say I do not need it any more, please take it away, thank you!
The contract specifies the delivery, generally it is for the buyer to arrange for transport to his location. If the buyer doesn't pick up from the location, he is hit with warehouse charges and the goods are auctioned. The buyer has to make up for the extra payment enforced by the broker... So it's not 2% loss, it can be more. On large contract broker would have sufficient collateral from buyer to safe guard his interest else the broker looses...
A futures contract is legally enforceable just like any other contract so the entity at the other end of the contract will have every right to sue you, extract fair recourse per the contract, and quite likely damages as well. In addition, you will very likely never be able to trade again on that exchange as your credit/performance risk would be deemed too high. (Quite similar to if you signed a lease contract with a landlord, and decided to say "I'm not paying rent this month, thank you!")
Per your specific example, if you executed that trade via a brokerage there is zero chance you hold it to expiry as they would liquidiate it on your behalf close to expiry. If you were an institutional trader, defaulting on taking delivery on a trade wouldn't be a decision considered outside an extreme liquidity crisis or bankruptcy scenario...and it would result in the penalties mentioned above which would have far-reaching implications for any trading organization.
Also note that margin requirements are periodically adjusted for market volatility (currently much higher for crude oil), and that a 2% margin is on the extreme low end of margin requirements.