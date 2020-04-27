A futures contract is legally enforceable just like any other contract so the entity at the other end of the contract will have every right to sue you, extract fair recourse per the contract, and quite likely damages as well. In addition, you will very likely never be able to trade again on that exchange as your credit/performance risk would be deemed too high. (Quite similar to if you signed a lease contract with a landlord, and decided to say "I'm not paying rent this month, thank you!")

Per your specific example, if you executed that trade via a brokerage there is zero chance you hold it to expiry as they would liquidiate it on your behalf close to expiry. If you were an institutional trader, defaulting on taking delivery on a trade wouldn't be a decision considered outside an extreme liquidity crisis or bankruptcy scenario...and it would result in the penalties mentioned above which would have far-reaching implications for any trading organization.

Also note that margin requirements are periodically adjusted for market volatility (currently much higher for crude oil), and that a 2% margin is on the extreme low end of margin requirements.