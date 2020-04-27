This perhaps is an over simplification of calculating trading returns while including trading costs. I've made some assumptions - the commission for investing and extracting an investment is 1% and 2% respectively. The commissions do not change over the trading period which in this case is 5 time steps. I've used Python code to perform the calculations.

Set of positive and negative percentage changes in price for a given asset over 5 time steps is {0.031% , 0.00121% , 0.0231% , -0.0213% , -0.0121%} .

The commission to enter an investment is 1% of the invested amount, the commission to exit an investment is 2% of the current value of the invested amount.

If I invest 1 euro in this asset, is the following correct?

1.

The final investment amount if I do not trade the investment until $t=5$ is: the final percentage change amount at $t=5$ which is 'initial invested amount' + '% change' - 'commission to enter' - 'commission to exit' , therefore:

initial_investment_amt = 1 comission_in_amt = 1 comission_out_amt = 2 price_change = -.0121 return_amt = (initial_investment_amt + (price_change / 100)) - (comission_in_amt / 100) - (comission_out_amt / 100) = 0.97 which represents a loss of 1 - .97 = .03

2.

The final investment amount if I trade the investment at each time step until $t=5$ is:

initial_investment_amt = 1 comission_in_amt = 1 comission_out_amt = 2 price_change = .031 return_amt_1 = (initial_investment_amt + (price_change / 100)) - (comission_in_amt / 100) - (comission_out_amt / 100) price_change = .00121 return_amt_2 = (return_amt_1 + (price_change / 100)) - (comission_in_amt / 100) - (comission_out_amt / 100) price_change = .0231 return_amt_3 = (return_amt_2 + (price_change / 100)) - (comission_in_amt / 100) - (comission_out_amt / 100) price_change = -.0213 return_amt_4 = (return_amt_3 + (price_change / 100)) - (comission_in_amt / 100) - (comission_out_amt / 100) price_change = -.0121 return_amt_5 = (return_amt_4 + (price_change / 100)) - (comission_in_amt / 100) - (comission_out_amt / 100) print(return_amt_1) print(return_amt_2) print(return_amt_3) print(return_amt_4) print(return_amt_5)

prints :

0.97031 0.9403220999999999 0.9105530999999999 0.8803400999999998 0.8502190999999998

which represents a loss of $1 - 0.85 = 0.15$.