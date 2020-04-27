Is there any french stocks or ETF that gives monthly or quarterly dividends? For example, US stocks such as Realty Income (O) gives monthly dividends. As far as I know, all french stocks give yearly divisends but I am curious to know if there is any stock listed on Paris Euronext gives monthly or quarterly dividends.
The distribution schedule of ETFs depends on the stocks themselves. For example, if most of the S&P 500 constituents are on quarterly schedule, then the S&P 500 ETFs would be on quarterly schedule. If real estate rent is monthly, then the real estate ETF would be monthly.
It would be sub-optimal if your selections are limited to a certain type of ETF that has monthly distribution.
It is best to compare Total Return (Price + Dividend) over the year after personal tax, then "Self-create" Dividend by selling tiny amount of shares each month.
See Dividend Irrelevance Theory.