The distribution schedule of ETFs depends on the stocks themselves. For example, if most of the S&P 500 constituents are on quarterly schedule, then the S&P 500 ETFs would be on quarterly schedule. If real estate rent is monthly, then the real estate ETF would be monthly.

It would be sub-optimal if your selections are limited to a certain type of ETF that has monthly distribution.

It is best to compare Total Return (Price + Dividend) over the year after personal tax, then "Self-create" Dividend by selling tiny amount of shares each month.

See Dividend Irrelevance Theory.