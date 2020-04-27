I would like to do the following:

Just before market close on a Monday, buy 100 shares of X and simultaneously sell 1 X call option deep ITM. I have sufficient funds in my account to buy 100 shares of X; no margin is involved.

Q1. Is this considered a covered call or a naked call? As I understand it, the stock purchase settles T+2, so the stock is not registered in my name until Wednesday.

Q2. But what happens if I get assigned on Tuesday? Presumably, since I don't yet own the stock, does this mean the answer to Q1 is that it's a naked call?

Any help or insight would be appreciated.