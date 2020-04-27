0

I would like to do the following:

Just before market close on a Monday, buy 100 shares of X and simultaneously sell 1 X call option deep ITM. I have sufficient funds in my account to buy 100 shares of X; no margin is involved.

Q1. Is this considered a covered call or a naked call? As I understand it, the stock purchase settles T+2, so the stock is not registered in my name until Wednesday.

Q2. But what happens if I get assigned on Tuesday? Presumably, since I don't yet own the stock, does this mean the answer to Q1 is that it's a naked call?

Any help or insight would be appreciated.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
DownUnder is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

DownUnder is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.