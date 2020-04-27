I was looking at principal protected notes (PPN) at a bank (link: CIBC Principal Protected Notes). It says:

The return of your CIBC PPN depends on the performance of the underlying assets. (It is possible that no interest may be payable)

Regardless of performance, your full principal amount will be repaid at maturity

Terms range from 3 to 8 years

Suppose I want a PPN. My question is: why should I buy one from a bank? What advantage do bank PPNs have over one that I create for myself?

As far as I am aware, I can create a PPN by:

Buying a high quality bond (e.g. government bond).

Using an amount equal to or less than the future coupon(s) from the bond to buy an at-the-money call option (e.g. LEAPS) on an index ETF.

With this arrangement, I cut out the middleman (i.e. the bank), I don't have to worry about the credit risk of the bank, and should I choose to, I will be able to liquidate the PPN at any time without having to wait for the "maturity".