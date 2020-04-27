Yes- you can still contribute to past date target funds. Really the only difference is how conservative the fund is. Come 2040, theoretically the past date fund would be slightly more conservative than its 5 year later counterpart, since the past date fund would try to minimize losses for those that are actively taking distributions. Of course this isn't universally true, but you can try looking at some specific days that had large volume changes to see how the various target dates were affected (and comparing them all the way down to 2020, 2015, etc.)

Also, you can change your fund allocation anytime, including well before 2040, or in 2039, or 2043, etc. It's not as if you're locked in to what you choose today. It's still your money after all.