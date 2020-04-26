Reading UK's official guidance on cryptoassets, I understand that pretty much anything that you do with your cryptos is classified as a disposal:

Individuals need to calculate their gain or loss when they dispose of their cryptoassets to find out whether they need to pay Capital Gains Tax. A ‘disposal’ is a broad concept and includes: Selling cryptoassets for money

Exchanging cryptoassets for a different type of cryptoasset

Using cryptoassets to pay for goods or services

Giving away cryptoassets to another person

As per the third item, should I also consider the transaction fees I pay for transferring cryptocurrency from one of my wallets to another as disposals? The blockchain deducts the fee from my Bitcoin/ Ethereum balances.