If I could go 10 years back in time with information I know now, and pick out an ETF to invest in with the goal of making the most profit, what are the key pieces of information from the funds fact sheet that I would help inform my decision?

Maybe we could use two ETFs with strikingly different past performance as an example:

As of today, EZA has a 10-year performance of -3.71%; but a yield of 21.03%; while VT has a 10-year performance of 5.97% and a yield of 2.90%. I assume both of these metrics are important to look at... but is there a "one metric to rule them all" to tell me which I should pick when I travel back in time?