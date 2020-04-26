After I deposited all my money in robinhood to start day trading options, I was told that robinhood execution speed might not be good enough for successful day trading. My plan was to profit off the relatively big volatile swings in the current market, but I’m concerned that robinhood won’t be able to open and close large positions (50-100 options) fast enough to be able to make decent gains. I am honestly worried I’ll miss out on the current volatility and don’t want to wait to transfer my money to another broker. Do you think it’s worth the wait?