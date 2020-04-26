If a UK higher rate taxpayer makes payments into a SIPP, and then completes a tax self-assessment, how will the government return the money? Do the pay it to persons bank account? Into their pension, or something else?
The one time I did it they sent me a cheque. These days you may be able to claim online.
Your P800 will tell you if you can claim your refund online.
Any payments into your pension you'd have to arrange yourself, keeping in mind your annual contribution limit.