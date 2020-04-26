0

If a UK higher rate taxpayer makes payments into a SIPP, and then completes a tax self-assessment, how will the government return the money? Do the pay it to persons bank account? Into their pension, or something else?

|improve this question|||||
0

The one time I did it they sent me a cheque. These days you may be able to claim online.

Your P800 will tell you if you can claim your refund online.

Any payments into your pension you'd have to arrange yourself, keeping in mind your annual contribution limit.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.