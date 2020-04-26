CME Group launched MPC SONIA futures contracts in October 2018.
SONIA stands for Sterling Overnight Index Average Rate, yet I couldn't find what the MPC is for.
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
CME Group launched MPC SONIA futures contracts in October 2018.
SONIA stands for Sterling Overnight Index Average Rate, yet I couldn't find what the MPC is for.
I eventually found it in the contract specifications:
For a given contract, interval from (and including) scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement date in Contract Month, to (and not including) scheduled MPC announcement date in Delivery Month.