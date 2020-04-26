-1

CME Group launched MPC SONIA futures contracts in October 2018.

SONIA stands for Sterling Overnight Index Average Rate, yet I couldn't find what the MPC is for.

0

I eventually found it in the contract specifications:

For a given contract, interval from (and including) scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement date in Contract Month, to (and not including) scheduled MPC announcement date in Delivery Month.

