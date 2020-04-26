It looks like LIBOR is set to be phased out at the end of 2021.

Why is this happening?

This PwC representative says that banks don't really use LIBOR that much, and the new "alternative rate" system will better reflect the real interest rates paid by banks to each other.

How is this alternative system going to work and how will it impact all the derivatives that currently depend on LIBOR, such as the Eurodollar futures contract?