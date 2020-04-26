I am a non-resident alien. I have an existing US stock brokerage account. When I opened that account, I had to fill in and submit a W-8BEN form. Now, I am going to open a second US stock brokerage account at a different brokerage firm. I will have to fill in a W-8BEN form again.

Do I have to inform my first broker that I am going to fill and submit a second W-8BEN form? Do I have to inform my second broker that I had filled in and submitted a W-8BEN form in the past? Suppose I will be opening 10 brokerage accounts at 10 different brokerage firms. Can I send all of them the same copy of a filled W-8BEN form?