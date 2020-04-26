0

I am a non-resident alien. I have an existing US stock brokerage account. When I opened that account, I had to fill in and submit a W-8BEN form. Now, I am going to open a second US stock brokerage account at a different brokerage firm. I will have to fill in a W-8BEN form again.

  1. Do I have to inform my first broker that I am going to fill and submit a second W-8BEN form?
  2. Do I have to inform my second broker that I had filled in and submitted a W-8BEN form in the past?
  3. Suppose I will be opening 10 brokerage accounts at 10 different brokerage firms. Can I send all of them the same copy of a filled W-8BEN form?
  1. No
  2. No
  3. Yes the copies are supposed to be identical (same address, same residence, same treaty). You are supposed to inform ALL broker if your personal particulars have changed.
