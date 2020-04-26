The only way I know of for me to obtain Bitcoin, since I don't have a photo id to send to centralized exchanges, nor a phone of any kind, is the decentralized program "Bisq". I have only ever purchased Bitcoins for fiat money -- never the reverse (sold Bitcoin for fiat).

My housing situation is not looking bright, so I might soon be forced to "throw away" my slowly accumulated Bitcoin fortune of 10 BTC (my only safety net whatsoever) on a very small house/apartment thing to live in.

Let's say that the Bitcoin value soon doubles from its current value and I decide to buy the property. Since they don't accept Bitcoin payments, I will have to find some way to turn those 10 BTC which only exist as private keys in a wallet.dat file on a backup hard drive, into fiat money in my bank account.

If I were to go for the Bisq route, it would take a very long time for me to individually accept the few "buying BTC for Euros to bank account" offers, usually with extremely strict limits, and each one takes days, meaning I'd have to constantly be accepting whatever (bad) offers exist on Bisq and basically take every offer in the entire Bisq system for my payment method and currency, for months upon months. It might even take years.

I also fear that tons of incoming transactions into my bank account might trigger some kind of "flag" and cause me to get even more problems when my account is "put on hold" or "frozen" or something. Banks have tons of weird things like that.

It's not like there is some trustworthy guy offering to buy 10 BTC at once, and even if such is the case, it would be extremely scary to trust them to not do some kind of "chargeback" trick, making me lose my 10 BTC forever and also not get the sum in Euros/whatever in my bank account.

Not to mention, by the time I've fully sold all my 10 BTC, the price might have changed so much since I started that I end up with a fraction of the sum I originally thought I would get by looking at the market price at the moment when I started.

I must admit that I never really thought about this before. I've mentally blocked it out. Do you think that a broker would laugh if I asked them if they accept a direct Bitcoin payment? Or maybe that's actually a thing now?