The FTP rate for loans is calculated by the following formula FTP%

I have a data set as shown in Data set and when inserting for instance the base rate, liquidity premium 2y and liquidity premium 6m for currency SEK, date 2019-01-01 and alpha=69 for a corporate loan, the formula yields FTP%=-0.132+69*0.88167+(1-69)*0.27173=42.23 which seems much too high. Is it possible to have a FTP rate of 42% or am I doing something wrong here?