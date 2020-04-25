Suppose I have a stock with price $30. I want to trigger selling it as long as it reaches $35 (even though it might be executed at say $34.7). Is there such an option in any brokerage (such an option is not in Robinhood I think)?

I can't choose "stop sell" at $35, because that means it gets sold immediately since the current price is $30.

I think "limit sell" at $35 is not what I want, since if the stock reaches $35 but quickly falls below $35 then it doesn't get sold (there is no guaranteed execution for "limit sell" even if it reaches the price, I think. Correct me if I am wrong). My understanding is that the "limit sell" only sell it when the stock reaches $35 and somehow "stay above $35 for a while", but what I want is that as long as the price touches $35, it triggers a sell immediately even if it is executed at say $34.9

So is there any brokerage offering the option as I described above? It's like a reasonable "stop sell" at a higher price