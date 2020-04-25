-1

I wish to analyze the historical value of individual assets in a wide range of asset groups; Commodities, Stocks, Bonds, Currencies, etc; in milligrams of Gold; using time as the x-axis and gold as the y-axis, plotting monthly/weekly average price of an asset.

Is there market analysis charts which allow one to measure in Gold, as if it was a currency?

Not looking for specific recommendations, more a general idea; does something like this exists, does it has a specific name, how would I go about searching for it, would I be better off downloading the data from somewhere and coding some software to do it, etc?

  • Questions seeking product/service recommendations are specifically off-topic here. Sorry. Please see money.stackexchange.com/help/on-topic – Chris W. Rea 51 mins ago
  • Where can I find an answer to this kind of question? After searching long and hard it seems what I am looking for doesn't exist. Didn't want specific recommendations, more a general idea, whether something like this exists, if perhaps it has a specific name, etc. – LAM 21 mins ago

