I wish to analyze the historical value of individual assets in a wide range of asset groups; Commodities, Stocks, Bonds, Currencies, etc; in milligrams of Gold; using time as the x-axis and gold as the y-axis, plotting monthly/weekly average price of an asset.

Is there market analysis charts which allow one to measure in Gold, as if it was a currency?

Not looking for specific recommendations, more a general idea; does something like this exists, does it has a specific name, how would I go about searching for it, would I be better off downloading the data from somewhere and coding some software to do it, etc?