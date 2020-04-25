Want to invest in a diverse portfolio using a kind of dollar cost averaging/value averaging; using gold price to work out asset value; to increase the amount of Gold I am invested in by creating a small percentage rate of monthly compound interest off the back of other asset groups.

To do this I hoped to analyze prices of assets groups; Commodities, Stocks, Bonds, Currencies, etc; in milligrams (or some other denomination) of Gold.

Anyone know of market analysis charts which allow one to measure in Gold as if it was a currency? Or does anyone know of a reason why this is not done?

Thanks in advance for any answers.