New to trading. Want to invest using a diverse portfolio and value averaging; using gold price to work out asset value; to increase the amount of Gold EFT points I am capable of investing in by creating a small percentage rate of monthly compound interest off the back of other assets.

Hoped to analyze prices of assets groups; Commodities, Stocks, Bonds, Currencies, etc; in milligrams (or some other denomination) of Gold.

Anyone know of market analysis charts which allow one to measure in Gold as if it was a currency? Or does anyone know of a reason why this is not done?

Thanks in advance for any answers.