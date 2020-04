I have a question about contract multiplier (= contract size) in forex or crypto currencies:

1BTC = 10.000$

The denominator is 10.000$. Does this mean that the contract multiplier is 1?

1EUR = 1,1 USD

this this mean that the contract multiplier is 1?

And is the opposite of the denominator the derivative?

For example, in futures:

50 Soy beans = 1 USD

the denomitator (=underlying) is 1 and its derivative has a value of 50. Is this kind of definition right?