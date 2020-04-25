I focus DAL and UAL, but don't hesitate to bring up other North American airlines. Around Apr 15 2020 (anyone remember the exact date?), Delta and United Airlines accessed funding as part of the CARES Act.

It [Delta] will receive $5.4 billion from the Payroll Support Program (PSP) to support staff salaries and benefits, which comes in two forms: a direct grant of $4.1 billion, and a low-interest rate loan of $1.6 billion. The Atlanta-based airline will also provide the government with warrants to acquire about 1% of Delta stock at $24.39 per share over five years.

It [United] will receive $5.0 billion total the airline expects to receive, approximately $3.5 billion will be a direct grant and approximately $1.5 billion will be a low interest rate loan. These funds secured from the U.S. Treasury Department will be used to pay for the salaries and benefits of tens of thousands of United Airlines employees. In connection with the Payroll Support Program, the airline’s parent company also expects to issue warrants to purchase approximately 4.6 million shares of UAL common stock to the federal government.