I focus DAL and UAL, but don't hesitate to bring up other North American airlines. Around Apr 15 2020 (anyone remember the exact date?), Delta and United Airlines accessed funding as part of the CARES Act.
It [Delta] will receive $5.4 billion from the Payroll Support Program (PSP) to support staff salaries and benefits, which comes in two forms: a direct grant of $4.1 billion, and a low-interest rate loan of $1.6 billion. The Atlanta-based airline will also provide the government with warrants to acquire about 1% of Delta stock at $24.39 per share over five years.
It [United] will receive $5.0 billion total the airline expects to receive, approximately $3.5 billion will be a direct grant and approximately $1.5 billion will be a low interest rate loan. These funds secured from the U.S. Treasury Department will be used to pay for the salaries and benefits of tens of thousands of United Airlines employees. In connection with the Payroll Support Program, the airline’s parent company also expects to issue warrants to purchase approximately 4.6 million shares of UAL common stock to the federal government.
On Apr 21 2020, UAL announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 39,250,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $26.50 per share.
On Apr 22, DAL intended to raise $3 billion in debt by offering senior secured notes and entering into a new credit facility.
My questions
Why didn't the US Treasury require DAL and UAL to issue new bonds and equity BEFORE loaning and granting them money under CARES Act?
Why didn't DAL and UAL try to raise capital beforehand? Was UAL just being selfish and greedy, trying to avoid seeing its share price drop? I know issuing new equity will dilute and lower share prices.
But even if UAL was just self-serving, why didn't it issue bonds like DAL? Then UAL won't dilute its share price!