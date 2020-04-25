Given annual interest rate r_ann and n compounds per year, why do we use the formula
(1+r_ann/n)^tn
rather than
(1+r)^tn given
r = (1+r_ann)^(1/n) - 1.
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Given annual interest rate r_ann and n compounds per year, why do we use the formula
(1+r_ann/n)^tn
rather than
(1+r)^tn given
r = (1+r_ann)^(1/n) - 1.