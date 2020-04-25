This may sound like a foolish question, but please allow me to explain what I mean.

We'll take an airline company like Air Canada for an example. Stock prices change with supply and demand in the market.

I am guessing the stock price of Air Canada dropped to almost half in the past 2 months is because everyone started selling the shares of Air Canada. Why did people sell their shares? Isn't it obvious that once the pandemic is over, the prices will go back up? So technically, you won't bear any loss.

Unless the shareholders wanted to short sell, I understand in that case. But I guess not everyone would be short-selling them.

Moreover, since now the prices are so low, wouldn't this be the best time to buy a stock like Air Canada?