I am a bit confused about how futures contracts are settled. I know that usually contracts are either cash-settled or physically settled. For CME WTI crude oil futures contracts, how does settlement work? If I don't want to take physical delivery, how do I indicate that? Is there a date before which I must close all the positions in order to avoid physical delivery? What happens if I hold an open contract until the last trading day? I know that there is a 3-minute window (2:28pm - 2:30pm) on some day during which a VWAP of the price is taken as some sort of mark? What does that do? Could someone help me understand the rules?