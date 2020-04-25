My company switched 401k providers a few years back. Recently I have been playing around with amortization tables in excel and realized that my payment should have been lower. After talking with current 401k provider I found out that when they took over the loan they re-amortized the loan which changed the payment. Is this correct.? I do not ever remember getting any information over them doing this.
My company switched 401k Providers and the new provider re-amortized my loan and changed the payments
