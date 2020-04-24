0

Is it true that US REITs do not re-value their real estate net-worth every year? If yes, than how is the "total asset value" is calculated?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Caner is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Caner is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.