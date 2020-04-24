Is it true that US REITs do not re-value their real estate net-worth every year? If yes, than how is the "total asset value" is calculated?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is it true that US REITs do not re-value their real estate net-worth every year? If yes, than how is the "total asset value" is calculated?