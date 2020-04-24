-1

A predatory car loan was financed in the amount of $5,198.13. The APR is 71.16%. For 24 months and the monthly payment is $410.70. Interest accrues on a daily basis. The finance charge will be $4,658.67. The first payment was scheduled to be made on 11/14/2019, Late fees are $16.50 every month after 10 days of the due date. Assuming the first payment was never made, what will be the payoff balance as of 05/05/20?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Winnie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    This looks like a homework question. What exactly are you having trouble with? What have you done so far? – Nosjack 18 mins ago

Your Answer

Winnie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.