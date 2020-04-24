A predatory car loan was financed in the amount of $5,198.13. The APR is 71.16%. For 24 months and the monthly payment is $410.70. Interest accrues on a daily basis. The finance charge will be $4,658.67. The first payment was scheduled to be made on 11/14/2019, Late fees are $16.50 every month after 10 days of the due date. Assuming the first payment was never made, what will be the payoff balance as of 05/05/20?