I tend to buy stock based on random information I've heard or read, or based on "emotional" decisions like interest in an industry or particular company. This sometimes works out, sometime sdoesn't. For the most part I've done well with my choices with a few less successful choices. I'd like to be more informed in my decisions, though.

Right now seems to be a good time to buy into the market. Obiously the coronavirus is having an indirect impact on numerous industries due to the global stay-at-home mandates. Other industries are being impacted by different factors.

For the sake of this question, let's look at the oil industry. Due to the conflict between Russia and OPEC (and others? I haven't been paying much attention to the situation), the cost of oil has dropped to below $0 for the first time ever. This is obviously a concern for oil stocks across the board.

My question, in this particular case, is: how does one look at the information to get an idea of which companies will survive let alone increase in value when oil returns to normal (assuming it does)?