1

I tend to buy stock based on random information I've heard or read, or based on "emotional" decisions like interest in an industry or particular company. This sometimes works out, sometime sdoesn't. For the most part I've done well with my choices with a few less successful choices. I'd like to be more informed in my decisions, though.

Right now seems to be a good time to buy into the market. Obiously the coronavirus is having an indirect impact on numerous industries due to the global stay-at-home mandates. Other industries are being impacted by different factors.

For the sake of this question, let's look at the oil industry. Due to the conflict between Russia and OPEC (and others? I haven't been paying much attention to the situation), the cost of oil has dropped to below $0 for the first time ever. This is obviously a concern for oil stocks across the board.

My question, in this particular case, is: how does one look at the information to get an idea of which companies will survive let alone increase in value when oil returns to normal (assuming it does)?

|improve this question|||||
0

Substantial loss of revenue combined with a high debt-to-equity ratio is a risk of bankruptcy.

But many companies only see a percentage reduction in revenue while having a moderate debt-to-equity. Consumer staples can do okay, pharmaceuticals can do okay, and telecommunications can do okay. Utilities and power production can do okay.

Utilities and telecommunications are not actually examples of moderate debt but they tend to hold on to their revenue.

Some young companies have future prospects, large amounts of cash, and no debt. These companies of particular prospects don't trade on the current economic reports.

But de-leveraging in the financial markets reduces support of everything.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.