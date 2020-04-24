On Apr 20 2020, WTI futures expiring 4/21 bottomed at —$37.63/barrel! But why, when "storage isn't running out"? I use Mbbl and MMbbl refer to 1 thousand and 1 million barrels respectively .

That's bullshit hype the media likes to say. We are only 9% above our 5 year average in storage.

This comment appears accurate. We're currently about 60Mbbl below our 2016 peak in total stored crude oil and petroleum product and 75Mbbl below our 2017 peak for crude oil storage. I screen shot from EIA's website. I subtracted the 2 numbers in green to calculate 89.093 Mbbl in the title.

We will not run out of oil storage capacity but that is not the point - Finance Daddy