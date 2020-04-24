On Apr 20 2020, WTI futures expiring 4/21 bottomed at —$37.63/barrel! But why, when "storage isn't running out"? I use Mbbl and MMbbl refer to 1 thousand and 1 million barrels respectively .
That's bullshit hype the media likes to say. We are only 9% above our 5 year average in storage.
This comment appears accurate. We're currently about 60Mbbl below our 2016 peak in total stored crude oil and petroleum product and 75Mbbl below our 2017 peak for crude oil storage. I screen shot from EIA's website. I subtracted the 2 numbers in green to calculate 89.093 Mbbl in the title.
We will not run out of oil storage capacity but that is not the point - Finance Daddy
We will not run out of storage capacity. According to the Energy Information Associate [I think this is typo for "Administration"] (EIA) the US has about 653mn barrels total storage capacity, with 372mn barrels already occupying those refineries and tank farms, or 57% of the storage capacity. That leaves about 280mn barrels of remaining capacity. Over the past three weeks, inventories have been rising by about 16mn barrels per week. At that rate, with no supply response, we run out of capacity in 17.5 weeks, a math exercise that has sent off alarm bells. However, we produce about 13mbpd (millions of barrels per day), or 84mn barrels a week. You only need to see a 17.5% reduction in output to stop growing the inventory. Even if it’s just a 5% reduction, that extends the window to 24 weeks; a 10% cut would push this to 40.5 weeks. Exhibit 7 illustrates this.