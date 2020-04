You are right that the whole rent should not fall on yourself, unless your "business entity" represents joint ownership of assets.

On the day where the rent is due according to lease agreement:

DR Expense:Rent 3750 DR Current Asset:Receivables/Debtors:Girlfriend 3750 CR Current Asset:Bank 7500

On the day where the share of rent was received from girlfriend:

DR Current Asset:Bank 3750 CR Current Asset:Receivables/Debtors:Girlfriend 3750

Note that depending on whether the girlfriend pays in advance or in arrears, Debtor could become Creditor instead.