I booked a flight for my parents with Air India for international travel to/from India and USA. The travel date is in June from India to USA and the return date to India is later on in November. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health safety concerns and due to the fact that both of them are senior citizens, we have decided to cancel the trip.

When I visit Air India Website to manage my booking, it throws an error saying that:

Sorry, We are unable to retrieve your booking as one or more of your flights may not be confirmed, please call our contact centre

I tried calling them for two straight days but unable to get anyone on call. I left them an email but there is no response.

I booked the travel using Chase Sapphire Reserve. Is there any way I can dispute the credit card charges?