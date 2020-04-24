0

I booked a flight for my parents with Air India for international travel to/from India and USA. The travel date is in June from India to USA and the return date to India is later on in November. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health safety concerns and due to the fact that both of them are senior citizens, we have decided to cancel the trip.

When I visit Air India Website to manage my booking, it throws an error saying that:

Sorry, We are unable to retrieve your booking as one or more of your flights may not be confirmed, please call our contact centre

I tried calling them for two straight days but unable to get anyone on call. I left them an email but there is no response.

I booked the travel using Chase Sapphire Reserve. Is there any way I can dispute the credit card charges?

|improve this question|||||
  • You can always dispute the charges. What's unknown is whether the issue will be resolved in your favor. – Bob Baerker 18 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.