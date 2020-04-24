As you know, the oil price was negative on April 20th 2020 due to the future contracts expiration date. I am wondering why traders had to wait until 1 day before expiration to close the position (sell or buy) or rollover but not some other days earlier? they were waiting to make decisions or because trading at that time is easier to find sellers or buyers? I'm a newcomer to the market. I really appreciate the help from all of you. Thank you in advance.
Ever hear the expression 'getting caught with your pants down'? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 42 mins ago
Sellers of options and futures contracts hold on for two reasons, price improvement due to decay and price improvement due to movement in the price of the underlying. Knowing that one should have sold at an earlier date is a function of hindsight. You can't know what the best date was to sell until expiration. – Bob Baerker 19 mins ago
They weren't forced to sell on that particular day - in fact they could have sold the next day (on the day of expiry), or they could have sold the day before. But they were facing a ticking clock and as the market started to move down some were apparently willing to get rid of these contracts at any price. Those that had the guts to wait until the next day were able to sell them for up to $9, but no one know the day before whether the price would rebound or not. It's not necessarily easier to sell on any particular day.