They weren't forced to sell on that particular day - in fact they could have sold the next day (on the day of expiry), or they could have sold the day before. But they were facing a ticking clock and as the market started to move down some were apparently willing to get rid of these contracts at any price. Those that had the guts to wait until the next day were able to sell them for up to $9, but no one know the day before whether the price would rebound or not. It's not necessarily easier to sell on any particular day.