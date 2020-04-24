0

Yes, you have read this right: I would like to maximize the taxes paid by a US corporation to make sure that its income tax rate is > 25%.

This is a prerequisite to avoid the profits of the US corporation of being taxed at its shareholder level (double taxation and other issues) Controlled foreign corporation (CFC) rules.

The shareholders are European citizens and would incur additional taxes if the US corporation would be considered to be in a low-tax country for which the threshold is 25% income tax paid.

The main business of the US corporation is investing in stocks which generate capital gains, interest and dividend income.

This was no problem before President Trump reduced the federal corporate tax to 21% but this has become a challenge for non-US controlling shareholders of US corporations. However, this can be remedied if taxes paid by the US corporation are >25%. The corporation has not been founded.

Questions

Which strategies would you recommend to make sure that taxes paid are >25%?

What type of corporation (C Corp, S Corp, etc) would you recommend to achieve this goal?

Which US states would you recommend the corporation to be headquartered? (My preference would be Delaware)

|improve this question|||||
0

A U.S. S-corp doesn't allow foreign owners while a U.S. partnership does. But the partnership requires a withholding and filing of U.S. taxes for foreign partners. Then those foreign partners might also owe home country taxes.

A U.S. C-corp is the best type of U.S. company for foreign partners. Taxes are no problem to the shareholders if no dividend is paid. The company can just grow in value instead of paying a dividend and then the shareholders are only subject to capital-gain tax.

However, if the C-corp is in a state that has corporate income tax then the state tax plus the federal tax will often be greater than the 25% low-tax-country threshold.

Now an issuer C-corp can't be used for investing as a core purpose unless it meets investment company regulation. However, an LLC could be a member-based company and not a stock issuer company but elect to be taxed as a corporation.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.