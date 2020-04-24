0

Yesterday my cousin faced the following problem: his account in a Bolivian bank (we are from Bolivia) was blocked and he needs to get a an urgent transfer. No he is in Germany? but as well can't open a new account there as he doesn't have local passport. residenct permit. other docs. Could you recommend a good debit card which can be issued and delivered really quickly without confirmation of residency? Or it's not possible..Actually we have fould some banks but wanna be sure that the card can be delivered to a non-resident to Germany. Thanks a lot!

