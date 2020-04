My cousin and I are from Bolivia. My cousin is currently in Germany and is urgently in need of money. He cannot get money from his Bolivian bank account because it has been blocked. My cousin is not a German resident or citizen.

What options are available to get an urgent money transfer to Germany for my cousin? We have looked into getting a bank account for non-residents, but it's not clear if they will send a debit card to a German address for a non-resident.