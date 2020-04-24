The only assured way to get updates on analyst ratings in real-time is to do business directly with the bank or research company in question. The value proposition of subscribing to them (either directly or by executing trades with their firm), is that you get to see what they're about to tell the market before the information becomes publicly available/known to everyone. Mind you, this is quite different from insider info as they are simply publishing their opinion (that might or might not be market moving depending on the reputation of the analyst in question), just like anyone can do on seekingalpha or any number of public sites.

In my opinion, you should pay attention to analyst recommendations just to get a good feel for the big picture and not as something you act upon in real-time. The main takeaway from their reports (for me) is just to get a feel for someone else's thesis and thought process not their price target (esp given the myriad conflicts banking analysts face in trying to do their job objectively). For the most part, their "updates" are lagging, usually chasing price moves that have already occurred or are well in the process of doing so.

Of course, if you're day-trading and looking for quick pops/dips and exits, you can disregard my answer which is given more from an investing perspective.