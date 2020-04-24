I don't know of a consistent, easy to use free place where you can find this, but you can use the hack below, although your mileage may vary.

Using finance.yahoo.com, you can try setting the historical Time Period to Max under the Historical Data tab, and scroll all the way down. Seems to provide the right date for Apple (AAPL), and for Abbot (ABT), you get Mar 17, 1980.

There are historical databases with that kind of information (paid), but the less expensive ones would not go back far enough.