Where can I find the date when a company first listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange? For example, if I am interested in finding the listing date for Abbott Laboratories or Union Pacific, where can I find the information?
I don't know of a consistent, easy to use free place where you can find this, but you can use the hack below, although your mileage may vary.
Using finance.yahoo.com, you can try setting the historical Time Period to Max under the Historical Data tab, and scroll all the way down. Seems to provide the right date for Apple (AAPL), and for Abbot (ABT), you get Mar 17, 1980.
There are historical databases with that kind of information (paid), but the less expensive ones would not go back far enough.
I'm pretty sure that Abbott Laboratories existed as a publicly traded company in the 1930s. – Flux 44 mins ago
that's the problem with the yahoo data, and why it is mostly a hack, you don't know how far back they go. It may not have been public then, or may have been re-listed at that time. – Pascal Belloncle 42 mins ago
from abbott.com/about-abbott/our-heritage.html, Abbot was listed on 1929 – Pascal Belloncle 39 mins ago
Abbott's IPO in 1929 was on the Chicago Stock Exchange, not on the New York Stock Exchange. – Flux 31 mins ago