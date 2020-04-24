There is no fundamental problem....IF things play out exactly as you've described in your hypothetical scenario. AMUSX has a 0.67% expense ratio and it doesn't appear to have a redemption fee. Even if it did, those expenses put together will be minuscle compared to avoiding a market crash.

However, as mentioned earlier, this is only IF you're accurate in predicting and timing market moves. Of course, we are in very different waters these days, and i can understand a very reasonable urge to fly to safety. This still doesn't nullify the fact that over a long period of time, someone who buys and holds i.e. lets their retirement ride with the markets (keeping with whatever asset allocation is appropriate for their age/risk profile) will outperform another person who moves positions around constantly trying to predict and time the market.

In summary, as a one time thing, I wouldn't necessarily be opposed to the idea, but in trading and investing, one time things have a tendency to become habits, so be careful.