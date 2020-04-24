In this hypothetical scenario a 401k account owner thinks that the market might be about to take a turn for the worst and wants to minimize their losses. They choose to do so by temporarily reallocating all of their money into AMUSX to ride out the storm. They then plan to return to a more risky investment stratigy just a few weeks later (after the market hit bottom), is there a fundamental problem here?
For instance, would it cost the investor more money to pull their money out of AMUSX then they would make off of the temporary reprieve or anything like that?