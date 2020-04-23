1

I put my 2019 taxes in the mail in early March, before everything shut down. Checking the IRS website, it doesn't seem like my taxes have been processed, and I know they have stopped processing paper tax returns.

I would not be eligible for the stimulus payment by my 2018 income, but I would be by my 2019 income. So I'm anxious to get my 2019 taxes processed, so I can receive the stimulus check.

Am I going to mess something up if I file electronically at this point, and then at some point in the future they process my paper taxes?

