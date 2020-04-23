I contacted 10 major insurance companies and all of them said this info can only be provided by phone - not through email, chat, Twitter DM, or any other way. Just curious - what is the reason behind so strict limitations?
1What information, specifically, were you trying to obtain? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 46 mins ago
I've never known of a company who would not provide info by mailed writing or in person at their offices who would provide it by phone. – Vality 45 mins ago