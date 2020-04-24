I contacted 10 major insurance companies and all of them said this info can only be provided by phone - not through email, chat, Twitter DM, or any other way (I don't consider in person visit of their office here). Just curious - what is the reason behind so strict limitations?
Why information about non-owner insurance can be only provided by phone and never by email/chat/DM/twitter?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 22 times
New contributor
-
2What information, specifically, were you trying to obtain? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 3 hours ago
-
I've never known of a company who would not provide info by mailed writing or in person at their offices who would provide it by phone. – Vality 3 hours ago
-
@BenMiller-RememberMonica just wanted to get some estimate of how much it would cost (didn't need a formal quote) – Vasily A 1 hour ago
-
@Vality you're right, by "other way" I meant only some sorts of e-messaging, I should update the question. I'm sure that for most of the companies one can get that info in person from the local agent - but that's not what I wanted. And of course not mailed writing - that's ridiculous, we're in 2020! – Vasily A 1 hour ago