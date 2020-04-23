In the U.S., the LLC or partnership for investing must be a non-issuer company or else it would be subject to regulation as an investment company. But personnel running the LLC or partnership, or party to it, might be subject to broker/dealer regulation or to investment advisor regulation.

Now if the company is claiming investing as its core operation then I suppose that it is not subject to capital-gain tax but to one of two methods of corporate income tax. Also, expenses could be charged against earnings.