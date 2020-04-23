I have read that it's important to check the bid ask spread and the ETF volume to determine its liquidity.

As a case of study, let's take the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the UK (VUSA).

I have searched it in morningstar: https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/etf/snapshot/snapshot.aspx?id=0P0000WAHG

and I have read the ETF's prospectus

https://www.vanguardinvestor.co.uk/investments/vanguard-s-and-p-500-ucits-etf-usd-distributing

but I have found nothing about the above mentioned parameters.

Moreover, I don't even know what would be good quantities for them (what concerns me is being able to sell the ETF as close to its NAV as possible).

Where can I find these parameters, and how can I judge them (what would be good quantities for the above concern)?