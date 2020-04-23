0

For example, if there's already 500 bids for a stock at $1.00 and I put down 100 bids for $1.00 as well, does it mean if someone wants to sell for $1.00, it has to go through the 500 bids before me first before it gets sold to me, or is it random as long as the bid price is the same?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
frosty is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Orders are filled based on price and time priority.

PRICE: The lowest sell and highest buy orders take precedence over other orders.

TIME: The earliest order placed at a given price takes precedence over other orders at that price.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

frosty is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.