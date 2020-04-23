I have been e-filing my taxes for years, so I usually just use the previous year's tax return as a model for the current year.

This year, as always, I went over everything on the federal return multiple times, and found no discrepancies after about the third or fourth time. My calculated refund was about $100, which I elected to receive by direct deposit.

I recently received this exact amount, in my checking account, as a refund. At that point I thought the federal return process had concluded - but I was wrong! Yesterday, I received another credit in my checking account, from the same source, and with the same associated transaction ID as the first refund of $100. The second refund was much larger than the first.

I would like to know where I so royally screwed up (or at least, I assume this is what happened) that I was given a second refund for over 10 times the amount of the first.

Why would I be credited a second, much higher federal refund, and what are the implications of inquiring to find out?