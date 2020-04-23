0

I have been e-filing my taxes for years, so I usually just use the previous year's tax return as a model for the current year.

This year, as always, I went over everything on the federal return multiple times, and found no discrepancies after about the third or fourth time. My calculated refund was about $100, which I elected to receive by direct deposit.

I recently received this exact amount, in my checking account, as a refund. At that point I thought the federal return process had concluded - but I was wrong! Yesterday, I received another credit in my checking account, from the same source, and with the same associated transaction ID as the first refund of $100. The second refund was much larger than the first.

I would like to know where I so royally screwed up (or at least, I assume this is what happened) that I was given a second refund for over 10 times the amount of the first.

Why would I be credited a second, much higher federal refund, and what are the implications of inquiring to find out?

  • was the second payment for $1200? or for $1200xnumber of adults + ($500xnumber of kids)? – mhoran_psprep 47 mins ago
  • @mhoran_psprep - No, less than $1100 – David Partyka 43 mins ago
  • Is there any particular reason you think calling them would be a stupid thing to do? I can kinda understand that there would be some risk to putting you on their radar; but at the same time; disclosing the information as soon as you noticed would also make it quite clear that you are cooperating with them, and this was not an intentional act on your part. – JMac 43 mins ago
  • @DavidPartyka Depending on your income, your stimulus payment may have been for less than $1200. – chepner 26 mins ago
  • For example, if you are a single tax payer whose AGI is $78,000, your payment would be $1,200 - ($78,000 - $75,000)*.05 == $1,050. – chepner 20 mins ago
This was likely not a refund, but your Economic Impact Payment. For a single tax payer with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less, you would receive $1200. If your AGI is higher, your payment was reduced by 5% of your income in excess of $75,000.

For example, if your AGI is $78,000, then your $1,200 payment would be reduced by ($78,000 - $75,000)*0.05 = $150. As a result, you would receive $1,050.

This payment is being made automatically by the IRS without an additional need to file. As you are set up for direct deposit on your most recent tax return, you would receive the payment in the same way you received your refund.

