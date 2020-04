I've been analyzing NIFTY 50 with some basic trading strategy where I come in and out of trade continuously. The time frame I'm testing my strategy is 7 years. I'm unable to understand how to calculate Sharpe ratio for this.

Also, I've got loss in the end. Does this mean that I'll have a negative Sharpe ratio?

P.S. I'm completely new to this. Please correct me if I was using any terminology in a wrong way